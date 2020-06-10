Ethiopia tourist attractions undergo fumigation

Ethiopia is embarking on an extensive exercise to disinfect all its tourist attractions in the capital Addis Ababa to stave off coronavirus infections within the city, a statement seen by APA on Wednesday confirmed.Sites in the city being covered include the main museum and cultural and historical places such as Tiya Stele, Harar Fortified Historic Town, Gondar Fasiledes Castle, Lalibela Rock-Hewn Churches, according to the website of the country’s embassy in Belgium.

Authorities in the Tourism and Culture ministry say the exercise is to render the sites safe for tourists and other visitors to tour.

Sites undergoing fumigation will be pasted with signs reminding the public about the precautionary measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to Forbes, Ethiopia is one of seven countries where tourism will witness a rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has reported 190 new cases out of 4,599 samples tested on Monday.

Thus the overall number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,336 with 32 deaths and 379 recoveries according to data from the Ministry of Health.

It said all cases are Ethiopians ranging from 1 to 85 years old, among them 135 male and 55 female.