Ethiopia, UAE sign $3b concessional loan deal

Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday signed a $3 billion concessional loan and investment agreement.Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and the visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Two-third of the fund will be used for investment purposes tailored to building industrial parks, manufacturing hubs, a hospital, hotel and a mall in the east African nation, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The remaining $1billion grant was to ease the country’s grave foreign currency shortages in a few days time.

Prior to the signing ceremony Prime Minister Dr Abiy and the Crown Prince held talks on issues ranging from business, economy and people-to-people ties to issues of regional peace and security.

The two sides are reportedly expressed their interest in developing bilateral cooperation in economic, commercial, investment and development domains, in a way that will serve the common interests of the countries and contribute to achieving sustainable development, security and stability in the African continent.

Last month, the Crown Prince hosted the Ethiopian premier in Abiu Dabi where the leaders dwelt on prospects of bilateral cooperation across the economic, trade and investment fields in order to serve mutual interests.

Trade relations between the two countries have seen huge progress over the last ten years although the rate of growth is fluctuating.

The total trade turnover increased from $123 million in 2002 to $934.5 million in 2011, showing a more than six fold increase in trade.

The United Arab Emirates will support Ethiopia’s economic development, UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan was quoted as saying early this year.

Ethiopia also wants to attract more investors from UAE in agricultural and tourism sectors.