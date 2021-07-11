Ethiopia: UN Chief welcomes government assurance on access to Tigray Region

UN Secretary-General António Guterres Saturday welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurance on access to Ethiopia’s Tigray Region, reiterating call for Protection of Civilians.The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke yesterday to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurances that the Government of Ethiopia will facilitate immediate access to Tigray for humanitarian organizations, as well as the Prime Minister’s commitment that essential basic services, including power and communications, will resume swiftly.

The Secretary-General also acknowledged the Government’s pledge to use the ceasefire to facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance, including regular United Nations humanitarian flights into Tigray, as well as support for agricultural activities.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call that all parties must meet their obligations to protect civilians, provide unimpeded humanitarian access and to observe international humanitarian law.