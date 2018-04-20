Ethiopia: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, on Sunday begins his second official visit to Ethiopia, at the invitation of the government, a UN statement seen by APA announced on Friday.During his visit, Al Hussein will also take part in a high-level dialogue between the African Union and the UN Human Rights Office.

High Commissioner Zeid last visited Ethiopia in May 2017, when he met the then Prime Minister and other high-ranking Ethiopian officials and civil society members to discuss the human rights situation in the country, and the work of the UN Human Rights East Africa Regional Office.

According to the statement, the government of Ethiopia earlier this year invited Al Hussein to conduct a follow-up visit to the country.

During his four-day visit, he will meet with the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as the Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives and the Chairperson of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and representatives of civil society, among others.

On Tuesday, 24 April, Zeid will deliver the opening remarks and participate in the African Union-United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights, to be held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Zeid will conduct a joint press briefing at the end of the dialogue.

On the same day, the High Commissioner will also deliver a lecture at Addis Ababa University.