Ethiopia, UN sign 2020-2026 cooperation framework

Ethiopia and the United Nations in Ethiopia have signed the 2020-2026 United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).A statement by the Ethiopian embassy said that the strategic framework document was signed on Thursday by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, and Dr. Catherine Sozi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia.

The document describes the collective response of the UN System in Ethiopia to national development priorities and helps achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It notes that the UNSDCF, which seeks a total estimated budget of $7.1 billion, guides the entire planning and implementation of all UN development interventions in Ethiopia in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It is anchored in Ethiopia’s development priorities as outlined in the 10-Year Perspective Plan and the Home Grown Economic Reform agenda.

“The cooperation framework represents the renewed commitment of the UN development system to support Ethiopia’s development priorities and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country in an integrated manner, with a commitment to leave no one behind, human rights and other international standards and obligations,” Dr. Catherine Sozi said.

Dr. Sozi also reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to continue supporting Ethiopia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed Shide for his part said: “The Cooperation Framework is the planned support of the UN Agencies to the national development priorities of Ethiopia as shown in the Ten Years Perspective Plan and the Home Grown Economic Reform.”

The Finance Minister hailed the signing of the cooperation framework which comes at a time when Ethiopia is undergoing a major strategic shift to embark on a transformational growth while fighting against the pandemic.