Ethiopia, UNECA sign agreement for renovation of Africa Hall

Published on 07.12.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Ethiopia and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) have signed agreement for the renovation of the historic Africa hall.The agreement was signed on Friday by Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew, and Executive Secretary of ECA, Dr. Vera Songwe.

The Africa hall renovation project was approved by the United Nations General Assembly (GA) in 2015 with a budget of about $57 million.

Last May, ECA signed a contract worth over $28 million with three companies for the renovation of the hall.

The construction works envision a complete renovation of Africa Hall main building related to infrastructures, surrounding landscape works, a new Visitor Entry Building, upgrades to the ECA compound perimeter wall, a new visitor car park and road works external to the ECA compound.

The iconic Africa hall was built between 1959 and 1961.