Ethiopia: UNHCR expresses concern over uncertain situation in Tigray

UNHCR on Tuesday expressed concern over the uncertain situation in Ethiopia’s war torn Tigray region despite a unilateral ceasefire from the federal government.The UN humanitarian in a statement disclosed the presence of famine-like conditions and potential outbreak in the restive region.

The development follows the entry of rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces into the regional capital, Mekelle, after nearly eight months of heavy fighting.

Earlier this month, UNHCR warned that about 140,000 children are acutely malnourished and at risk of dying, unless aid access is forthcoming.

“We have seen reports that have come in and UNHCR is extremely worried about the latest developments inside Tigray, particularly in the capital Mekelle”, said Boris Cheshirkov, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). “Although we are thankful that our staff are all safe and accounted for, we are concerned about the lack of communication, as both electrical power and phone networks are not functioning.”

This made it “even more difficult for our staff to work and deliver humanitarian assistance”, Mr. Cheshirkov explained.

“We call for calm and restraint and appeal to all parties to the conflict to abide by international law to protect civilians, including people who have been displaced and to ensure that humanitarian workers can continue to exercise their duties and reach as many people as they can…in need of vital assistance right now.”