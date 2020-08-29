Ethiopia unveils terminal with bio security, biosafety measures

International › APA

Published on 29.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines on Friday announced the completion of a new passenger terminal with special qualities on Biosecurity and Biosafety measures.The new terminal has a check-in hall with sixty counters, thirty more self-check-in Kiosks, ten self-bag drop, and sixteen immigration counters. It also has about sixteen security screening areas in the departure side of it.

“In addition, it has three contact gates for wide body aircraft along with ten remote contact gates with people mover — traveler, escalator, and panoramic lifts. It will house thirty-two arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the mezzanine floor level,” said the news update from Ethiopian Airlines Furthermore, the new structure is said to enhance the protection of passengers and employee’s safety.

“I am very pleased to witness the realization of a brand-new terminal at our Hub. While Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position. What makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after Covid-19. It was designed, not re-purposed, with Biosafety and Bio security in mind.  I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that,“ Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked.

Expansion of terminals and other aviation infrastructure is a key component of the Airline’s growth strategy which was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic — a situation that put the airlines in a survival mode. 

More than 90 percent of Ethiopian Airlines passenger’s planes were grounded. Later, dozens of planes were temporarily converted into a cargo plane as part of the survival strategy which enabled it to cover its recurring expenses without leaning on rescue financial packages.

