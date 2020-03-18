Ethiopia: US embassy warns of anti-foreigner sentiment due to COVID-19

The US Embassy in Addis Ababa said it continues to receive reports regarding a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment revolving around the announcement of COVID-19 in Ethiopia.The embassy in a statement on Wednesday said typical derogatory comments directed at foreigners, including the terms “China” and “Ferengi” (foreigner), have been reportedly coupled with the label “Corona,” indicating a disparaging view on the link between the outbreak of COVID-19 and non-citizens in Ethiopia.

There is a sizeable of population of Chinese in Ethiopia.

Incidents of harassment and assault directly related to COVID-19 have been reported by other foreigners living within Addis Ababa and other cities throughout the country, the embassy said.

Reports indicate that foreigners have been attacked with stones, denied transportation services (taxis), being spat on, chased on foot, and accused of being infected with COVID-19, the US statement added.

The embassy advised US citizens to avoid walking/hiking/biking alone and refrain from walking through the city or residential areas, especially after dark.

“If yelled at or spat upon, do not engage or otherwise escalate the encounter. Do your best to immediately leave the situation/area,” the statement added.