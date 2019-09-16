International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia, US renew partnership to end TB

Published on 16.09.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Ethiopia and the United States officially signed a new statement of partnership agreement to continue working closely together to end tuberculosis (TB) across the east African nation.State Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse and United States Agency for  International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sean Jones on  Saturday signed a statement of partnership under which Ethiopia will be  one of 30 focus countries under USAID’s new Global Accelerator to End TB  initiative.

The Global Accelerator to End TB is a new model that USAID is employing  in order to leverage greater resources from partner countries, private  sector partners, and other local organizations in order to meet the UN  target of treating 40 million people worldwide by 2022.

The Accelerator will focus on locally generated solutions that tailor  USAID’s TB response to patients and communities in order to better  address their diagnosis, treatment and prevention needs.

Since 2000, USAID has been working closely with the Ministry of Health  and regional health bureaus across Ethiopia to strengthen the national  TB program.

As a result, Ethiopia has detected and treated more than 2 million TB  cases, significantly reducing TB incidence by more than half while  cutting TB-related deaths by nearly 70 percent over the past two  decades.

The United States is the largest bilateral provider of support to  Ethiopia’s health sector, with approximately $150 million per year in  funding for tuberculosis; HIV/AIDS; malaria; maternal, neonatal and  child health; nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene.

Overall, the United States has provided approximately $4 billion in  development and humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia over the past five  years.

