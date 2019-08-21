Ethiopia, US sign MoU to exchange terrorist screening information

The United States of America and Ethiopia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to exchange terrorist screening information.Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Services, Director-General, Demelash Gebremichael and Charles H. Kable, Assistant Director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Director of the United States Terrorist Screening Center signed the MoU in Addis Ababa.

According to a press release issued by the US Embassy, the agreement establishes procedures for access to and exchange of information in order to strengthen the ability of both nations to protect against acts of terrorism.

The statement noted that the agreement demonstrates the commitment of both governments to strengthen bilateral cooperation to prevent and address terrorism and advance the security of both countries.

The same day, a similar agreement was signed Muferiat Kamil, Ethiopia’ Minister of Peace and Michael Raynor Ambassador of the United States to Ethiopia involving on law enforcement and administration of criminal justice.

Speaking on the occasion Muferiat Kamil the agreement is aimed at improving the justice sector in Ethiopia through building capacity of law enforcement organs.