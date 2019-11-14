Ethiopia, USAID launch $63m health information systems project

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday launched a new five-year USAID Digital Health Project to further strengthen the country’s health systems.The $63 million project will expand health information systems in Ethiopia, train end-users in the health sector to utilize these systems, and also involve youth and tech organizations to leverage their expertise in supporting the health system.

USAID Mission Director Sean Jones and Ethiopia’s Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman inaugurated the project at a ceremony held in the Hilton Hotel Thursday in the presence of development partners.

Sean Joneson on the occasion said that the project would help improve quality of healthcare across the country.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Health, Dr Amir Aman, said his ministry had worked to ensure information revolution for the past four years in areas of digitization, enhancing data use culture, and strengthening governance structure.

Dr Aman said on Twitter that his ministry has been able “to cover all regions, zones, districts, and 78% of health centers with high-speed broadband internet, the full roll-out of an electronic data collection system, huge gap narrowing between routine data and survey results, and robust governance structure”.