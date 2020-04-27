Ethiopia vaccinates over 27,000 people against yellow fever

Ethiopia has vaccinated more than 27,000 people against yellow fever in the southern zone of Gurage zone as part of efforts to contain the disease.The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned the spreading yellow fever could kill thousands of people if it is contained at the earliest possible time.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ethiopian Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said that active case search was conducted in five districts of the zone and 1, 275 households and two schools were visited as part of the response effort.

So far there are eighty six confirmed cases and four deaths reported, Dr. Lia noted in a statement.there

She said cases of yellow fever were reported from Enemoreena Enor district in Gurage zone, SNNP regional state, during the beginning of March.

According to the statement, the outbreak was started with an index case on 3rd of March 2020, and last one was reported on 29th of March 2020.

Experts from the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and the regional and zonal health offices supported the ground level response effort to contain the outbreak, Dr. Lia said.

The outbreak is already contained on the 29th of March 2020 and zero cases had been reported until now, she stated.

Yellow fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted mainly by Aedes mosquitoes.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.