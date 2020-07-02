Ethiopia: Violence erupts as slain singer’s funeral underway

Violent scenes have erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromoi region as the funeral ceremony for slain musician Hachalu Hundessa is held in his home town of Ambo, west of the capital Addis Ababa.Eyewitness accounts speak of armed elements targeting people of other ethnic groups in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas.

So far the death toll from the violence as topped ninety, says a police source.

The ceremony which took place at a stadium in Ambo, drew a large emotional crowd with Hachalu’s widow leading the tribute to the protest singer who was assassinated on Monday.

The motive for the killing is unknown but Hachalu’s songs had critiqued successive Ethiopian governments especially about human rights in his native Oromio region.

He had received several death threats.

His widow Santu Demisew Diro has called on the authorities to erect a monument in memory of her late husband where he was gunned down.