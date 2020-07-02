International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: Violence erupts as slain singer’s funeral underway

Published on 02.07.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Violent scenes have erupted in Ethiopia’s Oromoi region as the funeral ceremony for slain musician Hachalu Hundessa is held in his home town of Ambo, west of the capital Addis Ababa.Eyewitness accounts speak of armed elements targeting people of other ethnic groups in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas.

So far the death toll from the violence as topped ninety, says a police source. 

The ceremony which took place at a stadium in Ambo, drew a large emotional crowd with Hachalu’s widow leading the tribute to the protest singer who was assassinated on Monday.

The motive for the killing is unknown but Hachalu’s songs had critiqued successive Ethiopian governments especially about human rights in his native Oromio region. 

He had received several death threats.

His widow Santu Demisew Diro has called on the authorities to  erect a monument in memory of her late husband where he was gunned down.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top