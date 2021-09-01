International › APA

Ethiopia war: Rebel TPLF force loots USAID’s warehouses

Published on 01.09.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

USAID Ethiopia Mission Director, Sean Jones Tuesday told local media that the forces of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have looted agency’s warehouses in Northern Parts of the country and plundered aid from IDPs and people in need.“I believe that the TPLF is very opportunistic. It is plundering food aid from starved people in the region,” Jones said. “They have looted our warehouses in areas where they have gone into,”

The Mission Director also said the terrorist group has stolen vehicles and equipment of the agency and vandalized villages of farmers.

We are very much concerned about the destruction inflicted by the terrorist TPLF group. Humanitarians are in the centers of the conflict, Sean Jones noted.

“We are operating in Ethiopia not because Ethiopia is going through challenging times. It is because Ethiopia is absolutely our finest and the most important partners anywhere in the world. U.S attaches greeter importance to its relationship with Ethiopia,” he added.

 

Meanwhile, the terrorist TPLF Group has destroyed historical church and heritage sites of Felege Tsehay Checheho Medihanealem Cathedral situated in North Wollo Zone of Amhara regional state.

Custodian of the Cathedral, Merigeta Abraraw Melesse said that forces of the terrorist group has fired heavy artilleries against the church and annihilated the buildings and the treasures inside it.

