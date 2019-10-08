Ethiopia, WB partner to rehabilitate 22,000 street children

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) announced on Tuesday plans lift up 22,000 people living on streets and reintegrate with the society.According to a survey conducted in 11 cities, about 88,000 people are estimated to live on streets, including children, women, youth, and elderly people.

Feleke Jenber, director of social security development promotion at MoLSA said that preparations have been made to rehabilitate those who are living on the streets.

In the Ethiopian capital alone, 50, 820 people are estimated to live on the streets and 92% of them came from different parts of the country in search of better living situations. The remaining 8% came from the 10 sub-cities driven by various reasons.

A total of the $35 million has been put aside by the Government of Ethiopia and the World Bank for the project to be held in 11 cities this Ethiopian fiscal year (2019/20).

Alem Assefa, deputy head of the Addis Ababa City Administration’s Labor and Social Affairs, said the administration plans to provide support to 13,000 of them this fiscal year.

Special attention would be given for children first, followed by women, youth and elderly people, Alem added.