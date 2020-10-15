International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia, WB sign $400m financing agreement

Published on 15.10.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Ethiopia and the World Bank on Wednesday signed a financing agreement amounting $400 million for the urban productive safety nets and jobs project (UPSNJP).The agreement was signed in Addis Ababa by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, and Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan.

The stated amount of funding from the International Development Association (IDA) was approved on September 30, 2020 by the World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors.

The grant will support Ethiopia’s efforts to improve the incomes of the urban poor and promote the inclusion of disadvantaged urban youth in the labor market under UPSNJP.

The UPSNJP will provide social protection as well as jobs related services to 816,000 beneficiaries in around 83 cities across the country.

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors last month approved $80 million grant to support the government of Ethiopia to boost agricultural productivity and enhance market access for smallholder farmers.

  

