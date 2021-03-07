Ethiopia welcomes delivery of its first Covid-19 vaccines

Ethiopia gave a hero’s welcome Sunday to the delivery of its first Covid-19 vaccines — 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccineunder the global COVAX scheme.Senior government officials, including Minister of Health, Dr Lia Tadesse, were at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport this morning to receive the vaccines.

The Ministry of Health on Friday said it was making preparation to launch a vaccination program soon for prioritized population groups.

Ethiopia recently announced a plan to vaccinate 20 percent of its population against the pandemic by the end of 2021.

According to the Ministry, the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths from the virus is increasing rapidly in the country.

The country reported over 8,000 new cases and 123 deaths in the past 10 days alone. The spreading rate of the virus increased from 10 percent in the past to 13 percent .

Ethiopia has so far reported 165, 029 COVID-19 cases, with 137, 785 recoveries and 2,420 deaths.