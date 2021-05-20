Ethiopia welcomes Egypt’s suggestion “GERD filing will not affect Egyptians’

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry’s suggestion that the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will not negatively impact the people of Egypt was greatly welcomed by Ethiopia.Egypt still has the Aswan High Dam reservoir to rely on, Shoukry said in an interview with TV host Nashat al-Dehi.

The recent remark made by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that the second filling of GERD will not impact interests of Egyptians is a good step towards addressing the issue through an amicable manner, Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said on Thursday in a biweekly briefing .

Sameh Shoukry comment indicates that Egypt has revised its position regarding the filling of the GERD, the spokesperson added.

“We have confidence that the second filling of the dam will not affect Egyptian interests,” Shoukry was quoted as saying.

Shoukry said Egypt is awaiting an invitation from the Presidency of the African Union to hold the Union’s office in the presence of the parties to make a decision that will lead to another opportunity to the negotiation process, through a new framework that involves more effective participation by international observers, which will contribute to converging views together to develop solutions towards reaching an agreement.”