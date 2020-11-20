Ethiopia: WHO Chief dismisses allegation over support to Tigray Force

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom on Friday dismissed allegations that he has been backing the ‘dissident’ Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) to which he is a member and helping its fighters get weapons.Chief of Staff of the National Defence Force Berhanu Jula recently said Dr.Tedros has been lobbying for political and military support for TPLF by abusing his post as Director General of WHO.

“Ethiopia’s ex-health minister has left no stone unturned and he has been insisting neighboring countries to condemn the ‘government’s law enforcement operation’ in Tigray region,” Berhanu said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was elected as Director-General of WHO in May 2017, is accused of resisting the armed offensive by Ethiopia’s government against troops loyal to TPLF leaders.

“My heart breaks for my home, Ethiopia and I call on all parties to work for peace and to ensure the safety of civilians and access health and humanitarian assistance to those in need.” Tedros tweeted on Friday.

“There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true and I want to say I am on only one side and that is the side of peace,” he added.

The WHO chief said he is deeply saddened by reports of casualties and large numbers of people being displaced and seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

“I join the United Nations General in calling for “immediate measures to de-escalate tension and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute,” he added.