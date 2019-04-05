Ethiopia wins four golds at ANOCA5 youth games in Rwanda

Published on 05.04.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Team Ethiopia, who is currently taking part at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone 5 Youth Games, has so far bagged 4 gold medals in athletics.The gold medals were won in girls’ 800m, girls’ 1500m, boys’ 1500m, boys’ 3000m, girls’ 1500m.

Team Ethiopia also secured silver in girls’ 3000m and bronze in boys’ 5000m.

A total of 12 countries, namely Ethiopia, Burundi, Egypt, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and France by invitation are participating at the ANOCA5 Youth Games being hosted by Rwanda.

The athletes are competing in 5 different disciplines including athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, taekwondo and cycling.

Ethiopia is taking part only in athletics.