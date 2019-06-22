Ethiopia, World Bank sign $300m financing agreement

Ethiopia and the World Bank signed another financing agreement amounting to $300 million which will be allocated for water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) service in the horn African nation.The agreement was signed on Friday by Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan.

Last week, the World Bank provided $500 million in grant to the country to be used for increasing sustainable land management practices and productivity.

The bank approved the $300 million credit from IDA last week to help Ethiopia provide its citizens with safe water supply and sanitation services and promote improved hygiene practices to approximately 3 million people in selected rural and urban areas.

Ethiopia has established a global model for integrated implementation of water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) activities that brings together four sector ministries with a horizontal implementation structure that extends from federal to community-level.