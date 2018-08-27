Ethiopia: World Bank to provide $1b in budget support

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed over the weekend disclosed that the World Bank has agreed to provide Ethiopia $1 billion in budget support during the next few months.In his first news conference since he became Prime Minister, Ahmed said the World Bank and other donor agencies suspended budgetary help, following a vote in 2005 that was disputed by the opposition and accompanied by violence that killed 200 people.

The prime minister said the current budgetary support from World Bank is due to the reforms taking place in the country.

Ethiopia has been facing severe foreign currency shortage for some time now. It is common for importers and businesses to wait six months to a year just to get one round of funding for their businesses. This has affected even imports for vital items such as medicine, and dampened activities in construction and other less priority areas.

Dr. Ahmed has secured about $1 billion in an aid package from the UAE and another $2 billion in investment which has helped close some gaps in the interim.

Ethiopia’s current prime minister who is a former intelligence chief has been widely praised at home and abroad for taking reforms in various areas, including opening the political space, making peace with Eritrea, and plans to deregulate the state-dominated economy.

However, a lot of things remain to be implemented, especially institutionalizing the reforms. Ethiopian institutions like the judiciary and security apparatus are essentially the same as before, albeit with personnel changes.

Ethiopia is also going through increased ethnic and religious violence in many parts of the country, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of millions from their homes.