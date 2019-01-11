Ethiopia: Y-o-Y inflation drops to 10.4 percent in December

Ethiopia’s year-on-year inflation dropped to 10.4 percent in December 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (CSA) announced on Friday.According to the agency, food substances have shown 9.1 percent increase in the reported period.

Accordingly, the prices of bread and cereals, meat, milk, cheese and eggs, butter, vegetables and spices increased as compared to last month.

Generally, the rate of price increase of food inflation has been reduced during the month as compared to the previous months, it added.

Similarly, the prices of non-food items increased by 11.4 percent due to rise in the prices of clothing and footwear, housing repair and maintenance and household goods and furnishings, transport and health care, among others.