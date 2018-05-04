Ethiopia: Year-on-year inflation drops to 13.7 percent in April

Ethiopia’s year-on-year inflation fell to 13.7 percent in April 2018, from 15.2 per cent in March.During the month under review, the prices of most of the major cereals showed a stable situation as compared to last month, the Central Statistical Agency of Ethiopia (CSA) said in a statement issued on Friday.

In addition, the prices of pulses, vegetables, and fruits declined to some extent.

Similarly, the price of Pepper Whole continued to slightly decline though not returned to its previous price.

However, the prices of meat, traditional butter, milk, cheese, and eggs showed an increase during the month, the CSA statement added.