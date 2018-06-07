Ethiopia: Year-on-year inflation stays at 13.7 percent

Published on 07.06.2018 at 15h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s year-on-year inflation remained unchanged at 13.7 percent in May, said the Central Statistical Agency (CSA) of Ethiopia.The rate had dropped to 13.7 percent in April from 15.2 percent in March.

However, it stayed unchanged in May, according to a CSA statement issued on Thursday.

The prices of cereals, fruits and vegetables remained nearly unchanged as compared to last month, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the price of pepper whole continued to slightly decline though not returned to its previous level.

The prices of meat, traditional butter, milk, cheese and eggs showed an increase during the month.

Non-food inflation increased by 12.2 percent in May mainly due to rise in the prices of clothing and footwear, housing repair and maintenance (especially, corrugated iron sheets, door set, and cement) and energy (charcoal), and household goods and furnishings, plus health care.

However, the price of Khat (type of leaves chewed as a stimulant) declined in the major producing regions.