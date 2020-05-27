Ethiopian Abera wins second European football league title

Ethiopian Loza Abera, who joined the Maltese football club, Birkirkara in September, 2019 has won her second league title in Europe.Loza scored 30 goals in 12 outings to emerge as the league’s top scorer, finishing seven goals ahead of closest challenger Bugeja Haley of Mgarr United.

The 22-year-old has now won her second league title in Europe.

Her first was with the Swedish Elitettan league side Kungsbacka DFF in 2018, scoring three time in eight games to power her side to the Damallsvenskan for the first time in their history.

Before joining Melania Bajada’s Maltese team, the striker briefly returned home from Sweden to help Adama City win its first-ever Ethiopia Women’s Premier League title.

She had claimed top scorer for the fourth time, scoring 18 times despite joining the club in the middle of the season.

Loza Abera emerged top scorer in Malta as she and Nigeria’s Esther Anu celebrated their first Maltese BOV Women’s Premier League title with Birkirkara.