Ethiopian Air Force shells fortified position of rebel TPLF

The Ethiopian Air Force Friday shelled Debre Zibit where the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was said to have a fortified position in Amhara regional state.According to the Amhara Media Corporation, fighters of the TPLF force have been gathered at the mountainous area of Debre Zibit after they were dislodged from Nefas Mewucha, Gaint and Kimir Genday areas earlier this month.

The federal forces have managed to extricate the rebel force from the strategic Gashena town and surrounding areas and currently the remaining TPLF forces in Debre Zebit are surrounded at least from two directions.

Sergeant Amin Sirur is a member of the artillery division. He told AMC that his division is attacking the TPLF positions. Private Wogayehu Damtew, women, in the same division. She said, in a confident tone, the enemy will have no way to escape. It is getting pounded.

Private Bizuayehu Adamu on his part said, “the enemy is getting what it deserves, and it will have no chance to escape.”

Before it was cornered in Debre Zebit, the TPLF wreaked havoc in several towns including in Debre Tabor, Nefas Mewucha, Gaint and Kimir Dingay. Hospitals and other public institutions were vandalized to a point where they cannot provide services.

In a related development, the terrorist group has launched a military operation in North Western Ethiopia – where it has been attempting to get access to Sudan.

Four members of the same family were reportedly killed after TPLF attacked civilian areas with artillery in Adi Arkai town.