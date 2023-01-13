International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian Airlines adds one more North American destination

Published on 13.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines added one more destination to its services to North America as it set to starting next May a direct flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, Georgia. It is going to be a four times-a-week flight, according to the airline’s statement issued on Friday. 

The flight will have a stop at Dublin, Ireland, for fuel. 

The statement said the Atlanta-Africa route had about 203,000 roundtrip passengers in 2019.  

Georgia is one of the states where tens of thousands of Ethiopians live. 

It is also home to other communities from East Africa including Eritrea. 

Currently, it is flying to four destinations in the United States; Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), New York (JFK), and Washington (IAD). 

In Canada, it has five times a week flight to Toronto. 

In a related development, Ethiopia is restoring the pre-coronavirus frequency of flights to China starting in March.

The airlines in a statement said it will have a total of 28 passenger flights per week when the service is fully restored in less than two months’ time. 

Some cities are getting multiple flights a week. 

Mesfin Tassew, the CEO, said: “We are glad that we are ramping up the frequencies of our flights to Chinese cities thanks to the easing of flight restrictions by the Government of China. China is one of the largest markets for Ethiopian Airlines outside Africa, and the increase in flight frequencies will help revive the trade, investment, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China in the post-Covid era. Thanks to our large network across Africa, the increase in the number of flights to Chinese cities will bring Africa and China closer. We are keen to further expand our service to China going forward.”

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top