Ethiopian Airlines adds one more North American destination

Ethiopian Airlines added one more destination to its services to North America as it set to starting next May a direct flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, Georgia. It is going to be a four times-a-week flight, according to the airline’s statement issued on Friday.

The flight will have a stop at Dublin, Ireland, for fuel.

The statement said the Atlanta-Africa route had about 203,000 roundtrip passengers in 2019.

Georgia is one of the states where tens of thousands of Ethiopians live.

It is also home to other communities from East Africa including Eritrea.

Currently, it is flying to four destinations in the United States; Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), New York (JFK), and Washington (IAD).

In Canada, it has five times a week flight to Toronto.

In a related development, Ethiopia is restoring the pre-coronavirus frequency of flights to China starting in March.

The airlines in a statement said it will have a total of 28 passenger flights per week when the service is fully restored in less than two months’ time.

Some cities are getting multiple flights a week.

Mesfin Tassew, the CEO, said: “We are glad that we are ramping up the frequencies of our flights to Chinese cities thanks to the easing of flight restrictions by the Government of China. China is one of the largest markets for Ethiopian Airlines outside Africa, and the increase in flight frequencies will help revive the trade, investment, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China in the post-Covid era. Thanks to our large network across Africa, the increase in the number of flights to Chinese cities will bring Africa and China closer. We are keen to further expand our service to China going forward.”