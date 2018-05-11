Ethiopian Airlines, Air Côte d’Ivoire enter into a code-share agreement

Ethiopian Airlines and Air Côte d’Ivoire have entered into a code-share agreement that comes into effect this month.Under the new partnership, passengers originating from Lagos, Bamako, Cotonou, Accra and Lomé will board Air Côte d’Ivoire flights and will board Ethiopian Airlines directly, fly to New York, USA via Abidjan, Ethiopian Airlines announced Friday in a statement.

Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said: “Such partnerships among sisterly African airlines are crucial for African countries to fill the connectivity vacuum in the continent, and for African carriers to regain their market share in their home market.”

He added: “Ethiopian new Abidjan flights to New York will be operated in complementarity to our existing Newark service via Lomé, which is being availed together with our strategic partner, ASKY Airlines.”

René Decurey, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, said: “Few months ago, Abidjan airport was certified to carry out direct links with the USA. It is now time to launch these direct flights, and Air Côte d’Ivoire is very happy to carry out the operation in code-share with Ethiopian Airlines.”

The CEO added: “We are convinced that this partnership is the beginning of a long collaboration that will fully benefit our two airlines and African passengers who used to pass through Europe to travel to the USA.”

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline group in Africa, currently flies to 58 cities in Africa and more than 112 destinations worldwide.