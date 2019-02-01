Ethiopian Airlines begins free transit tour for global passengers

Ethiopian Airlines said that it will begin free transit tour to global passengers as of Friday, February 1, 2019.The new complimentary city tour package organized by ET Holidays, the tour operator wing of Ethiopian Airlines, takes transiting passengers with 6 to 8 hours’ time in Addis Ababa, on a journey through the national museum.

The journey is accompanied with a taste of Ethiopian coffee and souvenir shopping at affordable prices and makes them experience the unique flavors of the political capital of Africa during their brief stay.

Zewdu Hailemariam, head of ET Holidays division told journalists on Thursday that the new tour package will help promote the airlines and encourage passengers to come again as tourists.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said “as we continue to discover and deliver the best for our customers, we are pleased to come up with complimentary offerings to our global transiting passengers and make them savor every moment and feel the real taste of Addis Ababa during their brief stay.”

He added: “While promoting Ethiopia, land of origins, and its beautiful capital Addis Ababa alike, as tourist destinations, we will keep promoting initiatives tailored to provide our ever growing customer with a unique and unforgettable travel experience.”

Ethiopian inaugurated its new state-of-the-art passenger terminal at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport built at a cost of $363 million and a new ultra-modern five-star Skylight Hotel constructed with $65 million.

The passenger terminal will help to serve the huge increase in volume through and into the airport.

The airport will now be able to accommodate 22 million passengers annually.