Ethiopian Airlines blames bad weather for aborted landing

The Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed report that its ET901/29 flight made an aborted landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, but blamed bad weather for the situation.The General Manager of the Nigeria operations of the airline, Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, said the aircraft, carrying 393 passengers from Addis Ababa to Lagos, encountered bad weather during landing on Wednesday.

She said the aircraft had to make a go-around-the-airport for better and smooth landing, in line with aviation procedure.

“On a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing. According to safety standards, pilots are encouraged to make a similar go-around in such cases.

“However, some media incorrectly reported this standard safety precautionary go-around,” Mekonnen said.

The General Manager, Public Relations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, also confirmed the incident, saying, however, that the aircraft did not overshoot the runway.

“Ethiopian Airlines came into Lagos at a time it was raining and reduced visibility, hence it had to go back and hovered for a while.

“Finally, it came back and landed safely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied being in the flight.

Contrary to earlier reports, he said that he was in his home at Abeokuta in Ogun state when the incident happened.