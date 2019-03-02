Ethiopian airlines expands domestic routes in Mozambique

Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines (EMA) has added the town of Vilankulo, in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, to its list of destinations, APA can report on Friday.”On 3 March, EMA will launch flights between the capital city Maputo and Vilankulo which will operate on Sundays and Tuesdays”, reads an EMA media statement availed to APA on Friday.

Vilankulo airport is used by many tourists visiting the Bazaruto Archipelago, which a protected marine conservation area is offering sandy beaches and unspoiled coral reefs. It is one of the few places where there is a population of the rare marine mammal, the dugong.

Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines (EMA), the local subsidiary of Ethiopian Airlines, began operating Mozambican domestic routes in December. It now operates scheduled flights between Maputo and Nampula, Tete, Beira, Quelimane, Lichinga, Nacala, Chimoio, and Pemba.