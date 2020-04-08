Ethiopian Airlines incur $550m revenue loss over pandemic

The Ethiopian Airlines has lost $550 million in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO of the Airliner dislosed.Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of the Ethiopian Group said the $550 million revenue lose was caused after airliner was forced to suspend 91 international destinations after COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the CEO said the airliner currently is flying to 19 international destinations and 14 domestic destinations.

But, despite a reduction in passengers’ flights, the airlines’ cargo operations and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services are doing well, he said.

Other airlines are receiving support from their countries but Ethiopian is trying to pass the current crisis on its own, the CEO stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The CEO also rejected the false information circulated in some social and traditional media that airliner has laid off permanent employees.

When asked about safety of passengers and employees, the CEO said the airline has been applying all cautionary advises by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, 3 cabin crew have so far tested positive for COVID-19, he said