Ethiopian Airlines launches cargo flight to Southwest China: Official

Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Logistics Services have connected Chongqing, the largest municipality in Southwest China, with Africa and South America via a weekly cargo flight, an official has said.Chongqing, located in Southwestern China adjacent to Hunan, serves as a node of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) linking the country to its western neighbors.

The route that passes through Shanghai connects Asia, Latin America and North America, the main destinations of the three continents which cover a population of more than 3 billion people, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam on Wednesday told reporters that Ethiopian was among the veteran carriers that started serving China back in the early 1970’s.

He described it saying “A longstanding and multi-faceted ties which has translated into a flourishing trade and investment, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China.”

Tewolde noted that the new cargo service augments the development of China-Africa bilateral trade and expands on China’s already growing “Belt and Road” initiative while supporting the strategic initiatives to expand Ethiopian Airlines global cargo operations.

Operating next generation freighters and with Africa’s largest trans-shipment terminal,

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services facilitates the export of perishables, garments, mining products, and the import of high value industrial products and inputs, pharmaceuticals, among others across its global network.