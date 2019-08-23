Ethiopian Airlines launches freighter service to Bangkok, Thailand, Hanoi, Vietnam

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services said it started once weekly freighter service to Bangkok, Thailand and Hanoi, Vietnam.Regarding the new service, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, said, “Our new cargo service to Bangkok and Hanoi will supplement the daily belly hold cargo capacity on passenger aircraft and will create better connectivity for cargo transport not just between Ethiopia and Thailand and Vietnam but also to over 60 destinations we serve in Africa.

“The commencement of these flights makes Ethiopian the first African carrier to operate cargo flights from Bangkok, and will also create better opportunity for Thai and Vietnamese exporters to have a one-stop access to the 60 plus African destinations Ethiopian serves. The freighter flight will also link Bangkok and Hanoi to Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Americas.”

Operating next generation freighters and with Africa’s largest trans-shipment terminal, Ethiopian cargo and logistics services facilitates the export of perishables, garments, mining products, and the import of high value industrial products and inputs, pharmaceuticals, among others across its global network.

By 2025, Ethiopian cargo and logistics services envisions becoming a full-fledged profit center of Ethiopian Airlines Group with annual revenue of $2 billion, 19 dedicated aircraft, annual tonnage of 820,000, and 57 international destinations.

Ethiopian cargo has already reached 57 international destinations.