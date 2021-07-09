Ethiopian Airlines named as Africa’s top airline in passenger, freight traffic

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian), the largest Pan-African airline, has become Africa’s top airline in passenger and freight traffic retaining its leadership position in the continent.According to the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA) report on Wednesday, Ethiopian has been ranked first by passenger and cargo traffic in 2020. Ethiopian carried 500,000 tons of freight and 5.5 million passengers through its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said, “We are honoured to continue our leadership even during the Global Pandemic Crisis which has devastated the aviation industry. This is a manifestation of our resilience and agility. We are excited about the role we played in the fight against the pandemic by continuing our much-needed air connectivity within Africa and with the rest of the world without any flight suspension. We are saving lives through air transport of medical supplies and vaccines.”

Ethiopian topped the list with the highest passenger traffic transported through Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. A total of 5.5 million passengers have been transported through the airport. Of this traffic, Ethiopian transported 5.2 million passengers and the remaining passengers were transported by other airlines. The cargo terminal has handled more than 500 thousand tons of freight during the year 2020.

Ethiopian also topped the list in the most connected countries in Africa due to Ethiopian Airlines’ large number of direct flights within the continent.