Ethiopian Airlines pilots Nigeria’s bid for national carriers

Ethiopian Airlines officials have been holding talks with the relevant officials in Nigeria for the establishment of a national carrier in Africa’s biggest economy.Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters on Friday that in the non-existence of an indigenous airline in Nigeria that is fully involved in international operations was a big threat to Africa’s aviation industry.

Responding to a question on why he was in Nigeria, Tewolde said, “We have been discussing and exploring possibilities to establish or support a strong airline in Nigeria. I don’t mean that there is no strong airline in Nigeria, but we want an airline that can satisfy the demand of the domestic market, the regional and international markets.

“We are also in talks with the Ghanaian government to establish Ghana Airways

but the biggest market which is Nigeria has been a challenge, to be honest with you. We make sure that when we start something, we start professionally and make sure that it succeeds.”

Tewolde observed that with the demise of Nigeria Airways, there has not been a very strong airline in Nigeria that has the capacity to compete effectively with other large international carriers.

He explained that non-African carriers had the biggest share in terms of percentage volume on international routes in African countries, as well as across the globe.

He said, “Nigeria is a very large country but unfortunately, since the demise of Nigeria Airways, we are unfortunate that we don’t have a strong carrier. So, this concern is part of continental concern because in Africa, non-African carriers have the biggest shares. It is around 80-20 percent ratio. 80 percent of the traffic between Africa and the rest of the world is carried by non-African carriers.

“The homegrown carriers have only 20 per cent of the market. This is not fair and it used to be 60 per cent some years ago but now it is coming down. We are also threatened because all of us in Africa are only 20 percent of the market”.

Tewolde added, “So, in a declining trend, there is a possibility that the market share can be zero. So, they will wipe us out. We have to make sure that we work together with all African countries to ensure that there are strong homegrown indigenous carriers. We have done this with Asky in Togo and we want to do it in Nigeria.”