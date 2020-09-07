Ethiopian airlines recommences int’l flights via Nigeria

Ethiopian airlines has recommenced flights Nigeria as one of its gate ways to its global network of over 70 destinations from September 7, 2020, the airliner said on Monday in a statement.The airliner recommences flights to Toronto, Washington DC, Chicago, Newark, London, Paris, and Manchester via Nigeria.

Accordingly, the Ethiopian Airlines commences flights from Abuja on on Monday, September 7, 2020 and Lagos on the 8th.

Abuja will be served with the Airbus A350 every day while Lagos will be served with B777 Aircraft four times weekly.

During the lock-downs, Ethiopian Airlines handled evacuation flights from America on behalf the Nigerian government and also to America for the American government.

The Airline said it will be providing world class services to passengers while respecting the rules and protocols imposed by the countries.