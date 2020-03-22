Ethiopian Airlines reports $190 m loss amid coronavirus pandemic

The Ethiopian Airlines has reported $190 million loss due to decrease in flight services amid the spread of deadly coronavirus.CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Geberemariam on Saturday to journalists that the loss is the highest ever the flag-carrier encountered due to decrease in flight services by 30 percent.

Tewolde said that the airliner is forced to ground 30 percent of its total airplanes due to the spreading virus. “We are in a very challenging time and never reported such kind of crisis before,” he added.

The airlines suspended flights to 30 countries due to COVID-19 and all passengers arriving from COVID -19 affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days in a designated hotel at their own personal cost.

As to the CEO, the Ethiopian Airlines will continue flying to different parts of the world with at most prevention, care and disinfection services.

Tewolde claimed the infections of nine people in Ethiopia have nothing to do with flights to China because several African countries reported the virus even though there were no direct flights between them and China.

He said Nigeria was the first African country to confirm COVID-19 even if it did not have direct flights with China.

The CEO said Al Arabia, India, Thailand, Singapore and Japan Airlines still fly to China like the Ethiopian does.

According to the CEO, more than 20 countries have banned flights of the Ethiopian to their territories and majority of them are in Africa.