Ethiopian Airlines resumes daily flights to Kenya

Published on 01.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia), Africa’s largest airline, has resumed daily flights to Kenya, the airlines said on Saturday in a statement.The Kenyan government   permitted a total of 11 countries, including Ethiopia, to operate flights to its territory starting August 1.

The flight service has been suspended since the end of March this year due to COVID-19 infections.

Other countries allowed to operate flights to Kenya are China, Zimbabwe, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Rwanda, Uganda, Namibia, and Morocco.

Ethiopian is the fastest growing airline in Africa.

In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25 percent in the past seven years.

