Ethiopian Airlines resumes daily flights to Kenya

Published on 01.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia), Africa’s largest airline, has resumed daily flights to Kenya, the airlines said on Saturday in a statement.The Kenyan government permitted a total of 11 countries, including Ethiopia, to operate flights to its territory starting August 1.

The flight service has been suspended since the end of March this year due to COVID-19 infections.

Other countries allowed to operate flights to Kenya are China, Zimbabwe, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Rwanda, Uganda, Namibia, and Morocco.

