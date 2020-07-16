Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Duala, Yaoundé in Cameroon

The Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its services to Duala and Yaoundé in Cameroon following a special permit.The flight service will initially be three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – from Addis Ababa to Duala via Yaoundé and then back to Addis Ababa.

A statement issued in Accra by the company, on Wednesday, said that the resumption of regular services to Dubai and Djibouti, the addition of Duala and Yaoundé would bring the total number of destinations to be served with enhanced safety measures to 42.

“As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian Airlines will announce the list of these destinations in due course,” it added.

The statement said that facemasks would be mandatory for travel and would be requested as part of the “satisfy destination” entry requirements.

It added that as countries continue to open up their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian Airlines is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.

”Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations,” it added.