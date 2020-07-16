International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Duala, Yaoundé in Cameroon

Published on 16.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its services to Duala and Yaoundé in Cameroon following a special permit.The flight service will initially be three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – from Addis Ababa to Duala via Yaoundé and then back to Addis Ababa.

A statement issued in Accra by the company, on Wednesday, said that the resumption of regular services to Dubai and Djibouti, the addition of Duala and Yaoundé would bring the total number of destinations to be served with enhanced safety measures to 42.

“As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian Airlines will announce the list of these destinations in due course,” it added.

The statement said that facemasks would be mandatory for travel and would be requested as part of the “satisfy destination” entry requirements.

It added that as countries continue to open up their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian Airlines is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.

”Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations,” it added.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top