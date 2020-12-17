Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to restive Tigray region

The Ethiopian Airlines Wednesday said it has resumed flight to Mekelle city after weeks of suspension due to law enforcement operation against the rebellious Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Tigray regional state.It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday disclosed the reinstatement of the air route in Tigray regional state, confirming that the rebel force is no more a security threat in the region.

The Authority also announced opening of Mekele, Shire and Humera Airports effective Tuesday. The Axum airport, which is located at the heart of tourist sites in Tigray region, is being repaired after it was badly destroyed by one the rebel force

Accordingly, all Airmen have been notified about the opening of the air route through the proper communication channel via Notice to Airmen, NOTAM, the Authority said.

Ethiopian airplane on Wednesday landed in Mekelle Alula Aba Nega International Airport carrying passengers from Addis Ababa.

All staff of the airline have now been on duty it said; adding flight will continue twice a day to the city.