Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to three African Countries

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday announced resumption of flights to three African Countries, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire and Cameroon.Cotonou, Abidjan and Douala are among the West African destinations which the Ethiopian Airlines has resumed flights to.

The Airlines also announced the resumption of its flight to Dubai four times a week with enhanced health and safety measures.

The Airlines’ Cargo Operations have been in the frontline of the aviation sector amid pandemic delivering much needed materials in the fight against COVID-19.

“As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to resume suspended flights, focusing on the well being of customers and staff. Currently, Ethiopian is operating to more than 40 destinations, “Ethiopian Airlines tweeted.

Ethiopian Airlines is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff. it is happy to welcome back business and leisure travelers to these destinations, the airlines said in a statement.