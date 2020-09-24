Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Victoria Falls

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday announced the resumption on October 6th of its flights to Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s most spectacular natural sites.According to the airlines’ statement, face masks will be mandatory for travelers on its flights to this destination.

The airlines also requested customers to satisfy destination entry requirements such as PCR COVID-19 clearance certificate issued by the recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.

Ethiopian, Africa’s largest airline, also expressed its readiness to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.

The Airliner has been shaken by the crash that killed 157 people, but it is widely recognized as Africa’s most successful airline.

Voted the Best Airline in Africa in 2018, the airline’s triumphs are arguably down to reasonably priced tickets, efficient service delivery, a good safety record and a wide network of flights.

Ethiopian Airlines joined Star Alliance Network, an international airline network giving it access to more routes with partner airlines, in 2011.

It is the largest airline in Africa and one of the few airlines turning a profit in the continent.