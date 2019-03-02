Ethiopian Airlines takes delivery 1st converted freighter aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of the first converted freighter Boeing B-737-800, the first of its kind in its Cargo fleet mix, on Friday March 1st.“The arrival of this new freighter is a significant addition and propels both our capacity and frequency,” Tewolde Gebremariam , CEO of the airline, said. The B373-800 freighter aircraft is meant to further enhance the capacity and efficiency of short haul cargo services in Africa and the Middle East.

“The B-737-800 Freighter will give us a new capability to serve short haul destinations in African and the Middle East more economically, which includes the export of Ethiopian meat, fruits and vegetables to the Gulf Region,” explained Gebremariam.

As per our strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, we will keep introducing new systems and technologies and play an indispensable role to the socio-economic development of Ethiopia and Africa at large.” Tewolde said

Developed with the industry’s most efficient and reliable technology, the new B737-800 freighter aircraft is the newest member of the freighter family and offers greatest efficiency for the standard-body freighter market.