Ethiopian airlines to begin service to Mozambique

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) said that it will launch thrice weekly service to the city of Beira in central Mozambique via Malawi effective September 3, 2019.Beira is the fourth largest and one of the main commercial cities in Mozambique and will serve as a gateway to most of the countries in Central Africa with potential tourist attractions, said the airlines

in a statement on Monday.

Group CEO of Ethiopian, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam, remarked, “Covering the largest network in Africa and connecting major world trading cities across our global network, we have been filling the

connectivity vacuum in the continent not only with primary cities in countries but also with secondary and tertiary cities and towns.

“Our customers in these smaller cities will get special opportunity to connect to our global network of more than 120 international destinations in five continents with direct flights and fewer stops.

“Supporting our main hub in Maputo, Beira will serve as our hub in central Mozambique directly connecting passengers to our global hub in Addis Ababa for further connections to various parts of the world.”

Based in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines serves 8 domestic points in Mozambique including the capital Maputo, Nampula, Tete, Pemba, Beira, Nacala, Quelimane, Vilankulos and Chimoio.

The commencement of the direct international flight to/from Beira and Addis Ababa will enable international passengers from Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia to enjoy seamless connections to/from Pemba, Nampula, Nacala and Tete with Ethiopian Mozambiqe Airline’s

domestic service, the airliner said.