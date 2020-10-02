Ethiopian Airlines to cover passengers insurance costs related to COVID-19

Ethiopian Airlines said that it will cover the medical insurance including repatriation, evacuation and quarantine costs related to COVID-19 as of 01st of October 2020 until 31st of March 2021.The coverage is applicable on all Ethiopian’s international flights booked with the airline’s tickets, the airlines said on Friday in a statement.

The global cover dubbed Sheba Comfort is part of the airline’s extra security measures to protect passengers and ensure that they travel with peace of mind.

Passengers will have their medical expenses up to €100,000 covered if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel in addition to quarantine costs up to €150 per day for a maximum of 14 days.

Sheba Comfort also includes repatriation and evacuation services whenever needed besides 24/7 assistance through the airline’s hotline.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebre Mariam, said, “We are glad to be among the pioneer global airlines to introduce this extra security measure and provide global cover for COVID-19 with a view to boost passengers’ confidence.

“Our Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is part of the measures we have been taking to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers on the ground and onboard.

“As the travel safety continues to evolve by the day, we will always be at the forefront of adopting all necessary changes to ensure the safety of our passengers as our top priority.”

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian recently unveiled an ultra-modern, spacious passenger terminal which is completed with emphasis on biosecurity and biosafety measures.