Ethiopian Airlines to launch thrice-weekly flights to Texas

Published on 13.09.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Airlines is on final preparations to launch a thrice-weekly flights to Houston, Texas as of December 16, 2019, the airliner announced on Friday in a statement.Houston is the fourth most populous city in the United States and a city where NASA’s control center is located.

The flights will depart Addis Ababa on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Houston departures are on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, according to the flight schedule.

Ethiopian Airlines’ service to Houston will operate from Addis Ababa via Lome in Togo with Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

