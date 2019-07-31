Ethiopian Airlines to start passenger flights to India

Ethiopian Airlines has set to start passenger flights to Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport, India as of October 27, 2019.The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru is dubbed ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the center of technology and innovation.

Commenting on the upcoming services on Wednesday, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “the new four weekly flights will connect the important ICT hub city of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our twice-daily flights each to the commercial city of Mumbai and the Capital New Delhi. The flights will also complement our existing dedicated freighter flights to/from Bengaluru.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give a wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa and beyond. The increasing flight frequencies and the number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub-continent.

“The schedule is carefully designed to connect passengers efficiently through our global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and will provide the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa and South America.”

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates passenger flights to Bombay and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 120 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.